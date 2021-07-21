Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,527 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

