Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,585 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of AssetMark Financial worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $29.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

