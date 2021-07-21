Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $578,486,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $171,983,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $79,568,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $32,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $25,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Affirm stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

