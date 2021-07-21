Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

ACBI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

