Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.76% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $302.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.77. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $174.02 and a 12 month high of $325.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

