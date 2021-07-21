Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,250 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

