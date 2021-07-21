Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of PLDT worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,706,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in PLDT by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PLDT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE PHI opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59. PLDT Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

