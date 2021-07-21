Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,835 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Universal Insurance worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $417.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

