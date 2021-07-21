Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Northwest Pipe worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWPX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $752,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,304.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $470,383 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

