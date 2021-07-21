nOS (NOS) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00102751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00141649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,954.35 or 1.00111452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.