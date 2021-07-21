Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

