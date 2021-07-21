Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.90

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.90 and last traded at $88.83, with a volume of 18338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.51.
NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
