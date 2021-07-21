Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.90

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.90 and last traded at $88.83, with a volume of 18338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.51.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.