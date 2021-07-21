Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

NUE opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.