Nuggets (NUG) Price Down 34.9% Over Last Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $63.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00104664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00144798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,089.62 or 1.00200450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.