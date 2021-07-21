Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. 1,329,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

