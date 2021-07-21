NuVasive (NUVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect NuVasive to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.18.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

