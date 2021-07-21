Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 95,885 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $30,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 267.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 144,733 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.