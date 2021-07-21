Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Iridium Communications worth $28,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of IRDM opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -186.14 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

