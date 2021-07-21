Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,485,842 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 172.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $29,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $499,272.47. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.36. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

