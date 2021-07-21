Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 33,344 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Medpace worth $31,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace stock opened at $183.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.31 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.28.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,590 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,604. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

