Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of UGI worth $28,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,825,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,399,000 after buying an additional 98,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $83,362,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

