Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $30,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $13,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 492,659 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.