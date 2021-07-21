Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Stepan worth $29,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. Stepan has a one year low of $99.25 and a one year high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.86.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

