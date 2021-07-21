Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.75 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Walker & Dunlop worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $902,471.68. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WD stock opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.