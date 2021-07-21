Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.16 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Jabil worth $29,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,352 shares of company stock worth $4,586,678. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

