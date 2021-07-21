Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.31 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $29,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,306,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

NYSE:RGA opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.94.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

