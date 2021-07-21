Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.58 Million Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 657,065 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.46% of The Macerich worth $30,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $29,679,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $20,847,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

