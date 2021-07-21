Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.81 Million Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $30,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after buying an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after buying an additional 179,997 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,510,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 235,744 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,760,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after buying an additional 97,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,614,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

