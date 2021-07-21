Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Tenable worth $29,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -155.96 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $902,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

