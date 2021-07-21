Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 922,360 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of CNX Resources worth $29,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

