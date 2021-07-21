Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $31.20 Million in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 901,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,195,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $1,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $3,110,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $4,627,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $3,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.