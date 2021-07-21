Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of PPD worth $31,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,975,000 after acquiring an additional 781,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after acquiring an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in PPD by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,113,000 after acquiring an additional 516,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PPD by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,886,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,211,000 after acquiring an additional 233,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPD. Citigroup downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

