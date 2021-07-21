Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $31,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,090,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -219.52 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

