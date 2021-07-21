Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $30,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

