Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,176 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Kohl’s worth $29,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

NYSE KSS opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.59. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

