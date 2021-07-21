Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 59,598 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,598 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Compass Minerals International worth $29,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

