Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,168,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Stratasys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

