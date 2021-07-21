Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 512,436 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of OGE Energy worth $30,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

