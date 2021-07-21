Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $28,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

