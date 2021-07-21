Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 136,968 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,968 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $29,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.