Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 171,060 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Credicorp worth $28,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.22. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

