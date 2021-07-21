Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 20,378 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,378 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.26% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $31,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Insiders have sold a total of 126,917 shares of company stock worth $3,693,792 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

