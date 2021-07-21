Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 30,264 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,264 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $30,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $10,113,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

