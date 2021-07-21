Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 54,890 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,890 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of SYNNEX worth $28,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,500,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after buying an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $113.27 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.85.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,051,854. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

