Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 58,364 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,364 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Exponent worth $30,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

