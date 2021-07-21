Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 64,941 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,941 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $29,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 118,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 77,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,344 shares of company stock worth $11,437,363. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

