Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,824 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Trinseo worth $27,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trinseo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $191,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,421. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.