Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 99,237 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Cannae worth $27,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cannae by 7,822.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cannae by 90.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.