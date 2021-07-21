Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,612 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of NorthWestern worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $118,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

NWE opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.61.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.