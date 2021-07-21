Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Materion worth $30,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Materion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Materion by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

